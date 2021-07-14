Mike Pach, the photographer behind Then and Now, an exhibit celebrating Colorado Springs’ sesquicentennial, is a “recovering engineer.”
After a stint in the aerospace engineering sector, Pach made a name for himself in the photography world. He is the owner of 3 Peaks Photography & Design, the official Art on the Streets photographer and founder of the Colorado Photography Learning Group.
According to Pach, the idea for the Then and Now project was born five years ago, but it wasn’t until a couple years ago that it came to life. The exhibit, 50 pairs of photographs comparing early Colorado Springs to the present day, took him two years to complete (“so I’m equating it to getting my master’s degree,” he says).
These aren’t duplicates, Pach emphasizes. They are replications: a modern version photographed with modern equipment, an endeavor with room for creative liberties. “I decided [that] I was going to photograph things how I saw them or how they presented themselves to me,” he says. “So that would mean that I wasn’t exactly copying someone else’s work. I was putting my own signature on the pieces that I created.”
Initially, Pach approached the project with a “150 years? No problem” mentality. One hundred and fifty years simply didn’t seem very long — especially compared to older cities like Athens or Rome (both well over 2,000 years old). “That’s one of the things I learned early on,” he says. “That there’s a whole lot of history packed into that 150 years. Our history is very rich.”
Pach is grateful for the community, who stepped up to help make the exhibit a reality. Among those who contributed are the Stroud family, one of the first Black families to settle in Colorado Springs, the McAllister House, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum and Pikes Peak Library District.
Then and Now changed Pach’s perspective on photography: “I realized that whenever I take a photograph, no matter what it is, it’s recording history. And I don’t think that’s something a lot of people think about. And that’s something that shows how important photography is. Not only as an art form, but as a way to record what has happened.” Pach encourages everyone to keep good records, even if it’s just a collection of family photos, to keep our heritage alive and document our collective legacy.
Contrary to popular belief, Pach was not commissioned to do the exhibit; he volunteered. He is not being paid by the city; his only income will come from book sales.
“[N]ow that I’ve done this, I have etched my own name into Colorado Springs history,” he says, “because hopefully, for the next celebration — 50, 100 or 150 years from now — somebody will be looking at my photos and using them for their own project. And that’s a nice thought. That I’ve created some sort of legacy that will last and hopefully get used for other people.”
Through Aug. 31 at Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free, coloradosprings.gov/cos-150
Flower Farm Grand Opening
Celebrate flower season at Venetucci Farm’s Gather Mountain Blooms, a sustainable flower farm run by three sisters. It’s described as a “casual drop-in event” but expect all the fixings of a party: music, food, watercolor art, drinks and games. (And flowers, believe it or not!) According to their website, they are “about more than flowers. Flowers are the beautiful vessel for bringing people together and inspiring shared experiences.”
Friday, July 16, from 4-7 p.m. At Venetucci Farm & Venue, 5210 S. US-85. See gathermountainblooms.com for more info.
Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru
The rumors are true: There’s a drive-thru dinosaur safari at The Broadmoor World Arena. Choose from three character-led educational audio tours and observe over 70 photorealistic, animatronic dinosaurs. Bring your car, some popcorn and a camera. Various dates and times through July 18. Tickets are $49 per car (up to eight people). For tickets, go to jurassicquest.com.
Youth Pride
LGBTQ+ youths and parents are invited to celebrate Pride at this PG-13 (aka no alcohol allowed) event hosted by Joseph Shelton. Enjoy food truck eats, check out information booths and watch special performances. July 17, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at 322 N. Nevada Ave. For more info, go to the event’s Facebook page, tinyurl.com/youthpride-COS. To register to perform, go to tinyurl.com/perform-youthpride-COS.