To encourage social distancing during the spread of COVID-19, we are altering our regular “Event Horizon” section for the foreseeable future. While many local events are on hold, we will clue you into at least one local experience — this week: a gorgeous collection of Chicano artwork at the Fine Arts Center — and recommend some things you can do at home or safely out and about. Please continue to support the arts during this difficult time.
Read: The Hill We Climb
If you, like millions of other individuals, were absolutely captivated by the incredible poem recited by Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman during the Jan. 20 inauguration of President Joe Biden, you can now snag a copy for yourself — in hardcover, no less. Although the print version won’t have Gorman’s dynamic presentation to go with the verse, the new release is an incredible way to commemorate an auspicious occasion and a truly memorable moment in history. While you’re at it, pick up The One for Whom Food Is Not Enough, her first book of poems published in 2015. Available from most book retailers.
Play: Puns of Anarchy
Do you have a major punster or constant dad-joker in your life? Do they delight in the eye-rolling and polite-but-forced laughter of their friends, family, local supermarket clerks and random strangers standing behind them in socially distant lines? Puns of Anarchy is the game for them. It operates a bit like Cards Against Humanity or Snake Oil. Players are given cards with phrases that they manipulate using dry erase markers to craft the best joke for theme cards held by opposing players. The person with the best response wins the points and the most points decide the game. Don’t pun-t on this easy win for your next game night. Available from most game retailers.
Listen: The Apology Line
Delve into the weird and wild story of the Apology Line, a phone number located in Manhattan that anyone could call to confess their sins. For fifteen years, thousands of callers phoned a mysterious person known as Mr. Apology (later revealed to be conceptual artist Allan Bridge). They left messages via answering machine that ranged from the banal to the bizarre, confessing and apologizing for their internal deficiencies, their darkest thoughts — and their crimes. The podcast, hosted by Marissa Bridge, Allan’s second wife, includes real calls, the story of the line’s growth and Allan’s struggle to grasp the enormity of his creation. Available on most podcast platforms.
Watch: WandaVision
As far as Marvel assets go, WandaVision is certainly one of its stranger endeavors. Part sitcom, part weird, experimental superhero story, the show features Avengers Wanda Maxmoff/Scarlett Witch and Vision as they navigate a mundane life in suburbia following the events in Avengers: Endgame. However, it quickly becomes clear that the two are living in a very strange reality — if you can call it that. While it’s not a direct adaptation, the series makes a little more sense if you check out the limited Marvel comic series “House of M” and the Vision series. Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige describes it as a combination of those two stories, although you’ll find liberties taken and a fair bit of interpretation. Available on Disney+.