LISTEN: Systemic
Colorado Public Radio’s new podcast, Systemic, takes a long, hard look at police reform. Host and reporter Jo Erickson — who has also worked on CPR’s On Something and Back from Broken — zeroes in on police brutality and systemic racism by spotlighting Black Americans across the country.
For listeners, Systemic is an opportunity to hear directly from the activists, officers, lawyers and families who are working to create change. The first episode of the four-part “audio documentary,” which features two Black police officers from Minneapolis and Colorado Springs respectively, premiered May 19. Available on most streaming platforms.
PLAY: Strangeland
Mystery and horror dominate strangeland, the successor to Wormwood Studios’ Primordia (2012). In the point-and-click game, you explore a carnival straight from a nightmare (and with all the fixings: run-down rides and booths, a mysterious and threatening “Dark Thing,” and an unconventional cast. Some notable characters include a blind scribe, giant cicada, telepathic starfish and 10-legged teratoma). Players, challenged with puzzles, must comb through metaphors, references and clues to find answers. But this journey isn’t linear; with multiple solutions, Strangeland gives you the freedom to forge your own path. Available now on PC.
READ: Jon-Michael Frank
Jon-michael frank’s brutally honest poetry comics will resonate so hard, you’ll start asking yourself, “Do I have unresolved trauma?” On Instagram, @jonmichaelfrank shares pieces that range from single- to multi-panel sequences. Titles include The Golden Days of Loving Someone While They Love Someone Else!!, I’ve Spent Decades Becoming Myself, Yet Just 1 Sec with Another Person ... Can Make Me Want to Change It All!!! and The Joy of Competing in Sensitivity Olympics in Relationships!! The hand-drawn illustrations that accompany Frank’s words are awkward and clumsy, but it’s this childlike style that makes them feel honest. Just like the poetry, the art is uninhibited. View his work at @jonmichaelfrank or purchase at jonmichaelfrank.com.
WATCH: Master of None, “Moments in Love” (Season Three)
Master of none is back, four years later, but this time, Aziz Ansara’s character, Dev, is no longer center stage. Season Three pivots instead to the relationship between Denise (Lena Waithe) and Alicia (Naomi Ackie), a gay Black couple. Through Denise and Alicia, the show tackles an array of complex issues: marriage, death, fertility, IVF. This season, slow and somber, is a clear deviation from the previous two seasons. But “Moments in Love” feels like a new beginning for Master of None — if not a new show entirely. Available on Netflix.