The shortage of face masks in the earliest days of the pandemic had Americans hauling dust-covered sewing machines out of closets and haunting craft stores for cotton fabric and quarter-inch elastic. Revived sewing muscle memories and pleasure in the task enticed many back to the joys of the maker world — fiber style.
The needle arts ultimately joined sourdough baking as prime ways to fill COVID-enforced hours at home, and in these cold, cold months while we await our doses of the vaccine, a lap full of cozy quilt or woolly yarn is pure heaven.
If you explored the fiber arts back in the ’80s and ’90s, everything’s better now, mainly because the internet offers such a lush playground for creators — how-to videos, online shows and museum exhibits, Facebook groups for every facet of every needle art, purveyors of any fiber-related thing you fancy — from anywhere on earth.
One thing: The needle arts aren’t only for gray-haired ladies of a certain age (in other words, me). Textile art is for all ages, men (see knitting guru Nathan Taylor), women and children, and can even be a force for change — check out the Social Justice Sewing Academy, which brings workshops to prisons, schools and community centers nationwide.
Anyway, below is a list of local and online resources, mostly for quilting, to get you started — or lure you back into the fold. Use the boldface terms to launch Google searches.
Quilting
You can piece and quilt by hand if you prefer — like most needlework, it’s wonderfully meditative — but specialized rulers, templates, a slew of quilting shortcuts and machine quilting (including free motion quilting) make it possible for busy people to make great quilts in a fraction of the time.
Traditional quilt designs — the kind you imagine Laura Ingalls Wilder might have made — have been joined by the ultra-modern, from artists like Jen Kingwell, Victoria Findlay Wolfe, Kaffe Fassett and Tilda. And a huge range of quiltmaking techniques has gone mainstream: paper (or foundation) piecing (sewing fabric together onto paper patterns, then plucking the paper off the finished block), English paper piecing, Japanese boro and sashiko, and Kantha quilting from India and Bangladesh.
But it’s the variety of fabrics that’s so amazing, from traditional quilting cottons to batiks to designs digitally printed; from retro ’30s prints to Regency and Civil War reproductions, from ombres (gradients) to yarn-dyed plaids and stripes, to pricey Liberty of London yardage to your own designs printed by Spoonflower. Check out Moda, Andover, Michael Miller, Robert Kaufman, Maywood, FreeSpirit, Northcott (and tons more).
Getting started: Pikes Peak Library District has hundreds of how-to and pattern books.
YouTube and other videos from all over the world can show you how it’s done — Fons and Porter, Missouri Star Quilt Company, Quilt TV, Natalia Bonner, The Quilt Show.
Supplies: Local shops for quilters and sewists, offering fabric, patterns, thread and specialty rulers (some also offer classes and sell sewing machines):
Ruth’s Stitchery (also carries needlework supplies)
Mill Outlet (fabric and sewing supplies)
Knitting & other textile arts
Getting started: Pikes Peak Library District has hundreds of how-to books for those interested in knitting, crochet, tatting and other forms of lacemaking, embroidery, counted cross stitch, smocking, weaving, dyeing, color theory and more. So start there. In the post-COVID era, check for classes.
Ravelry, a community of knitters, crocheters, spinners/weavers and dyers, ravelry.com
YouTube channels and Facebook groups (way, way too many to list, search by textile art)
Stitch Meditations, a joinable Facebook group that uses a soul-calming technique developed by Liz Kettle, former director of the now defunct local nonprofit Textiles West.
Supplies:
You will find supplies for even the most arcane of fiber arts (bobbin lace, anyone?) on the internet. Enjoy!