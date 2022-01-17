For many veterans, their service dogs are more than just furry, four-legged friends. For those struggling with traumatic brain injuries or post-traumatic stress disorder, those fuzzy pups represent a lifeline past the trauma and a path toward healing.
And thanks to the folks at Hueberger Subaru, local veterans can skip the waiting list and go straight to training their service dogs, adding a layer of support for many struggling veterans.
“Service dogs can really make a big difference for someone who is struggling with PTSD, traumatic brain injuries or a series of different things that can happen to you as result of military service,” said Alex Gauthier, director of marketing for Hueberger Motors. “Unfortunately, it is very difficult for a service member to actually get a dog. The VA can provide them, but there’s a huge waiting list. And to get one on your own, it would cost around $30,000.”
And that's where Heuberger comes in. The car dealership partnered with local nonprofit Victory Service Dogs during its annual, monthlong fundraiser: "Share the Love" fundraiser.
For the past two years, the money raised at the fundraiser — about $100,000 for Victory Service Dogs — locally has provided nine veterans with service dogs. The two groups plan to continue to work together to bring more animals and veterans together.
It works like this: Whenever someone purchases a Subaru, the dealership gives $50 to Victory Service Dogs. Customers can also pick the same nonprofit and the donation increases to $250. Customers also had the option of choosing between the four national nonprofits: ASPCA, Make-A-Wish, Meals on Wheels and the National Park Foundation.
Overall, Subaru and its national retailers have donated more than $200 million for four national charities and more than 1,610 hometown charities in the events first 13 years. Locally, the money raised goes to a nonprofit that matches Heuberger’s corporate values. Over the years, the local dealership has raised millions for local nonprofits, providing proceeds from the fundraiser to a nonprofit for two years in a row.
Heuberger Subaru picked Victory Service Dogs because the nature of the Colorado Springs community.
“We’re trying to do more to help take care of our veteran community,” said Gauthier, a veteran himself. “VSD was a great fit because Subaru is nationally known for its work with animals and then we’re a military town, so there was just this synergy there between the two of us.”
Army veteran Steve Corey started Victory Service Dogs in 2015 in response to the high suicide rates in the veteran community. Since Sept. 11, 2001, more than 30,000 veterans have taken their own lives, more than four times the number killed in combat during that time. Acting to prevent further tragedy, Corey’s nonprofit works to end the stigma of asking for help — and to create veteran-dog teams to guide veterans through tough times.
“We actually just hit 93 service dog team graduates as of August last year,” said Lisbeth Keen, marketing director for VSD. “That’s an incredible milestone for our organization, and we’re proud to say we actually haven’t lost a client to suicide since we opened our doors.”
The money VSD received in 2020 from Heuberger was the nonprofit’s largest donation in its history.
“That honestly was life changing,” Keen said. “That meant that we had money to support the total training costs for nine veteran teams.”
The partnership also created an opportunity to increase the nonprofit’s visibility in the Pikes Peak region through weekly classes hosted in the dealership’s showroom.
“One thing we try to do with the nonprofit is let them use our space as a place to get their message in front of our customers and make people aware of the issue,” Gauthier said. “This past year, we let them use the showroom for training. It offered the veterans a calm environment to use their dog in public as part of their training — while the nonprofit shared its message with our customers.”
Keen said partnerships like the one between Heuberger and VSD are important and benefits both the nonprofit and the business. Whenever a business shows its human side, everyone wins, she said.
“It’s this added layer of, ‘Oh, I didn’t know this business cared about this.’ I love that,” she said. “It makes people want to bring more of their business to a place and tell their friends about the business, because they also care about something they are passionate about. I think, especially in Colorado Springs, there is a passion for supporting local businesses giving back to the community.”
In the past, Heuberger partnered with the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, UpaDowna and the Rocky Mountain Field Institute during the annual “Share the Love” campaign.
Visit bestbuysubaru.com/share-the-love
for more information about the annual fundraising event and how you can help Hueberger give to Colorado Springs nonprofits.
If you want to know more about Victory Service Dogs, go to victorysd.org.
