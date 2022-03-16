When I first pull up to Kane Ranch, I'm struck by the vast nothingness of El Paso County's newest park. And, to be honest, there is a whole lot of nothing. But spend a little time, keep an open mind and you'll find more there than initially meets the eye.
I visited the property last August with El Paso County Parks Planner Ross Williams as I was preparing to write about what was then presumed to be the imminent opening of Kane Ranch. However, the Parks department made a last-minute decision to beef up physical security at the county park by adding a more robust entry gate, which was recently installed. Finally, the park is going to open at 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 23.
Much of the park is surrounded by land owned by Colorado Springs Utilities or the state and is not likely to be developed anytime soon. It's conceivable, Williams told me during our hike last summer, that you would be able to visit this open space for a very long time and not see any rooftops, other than a couple of buildings at an equestrian center nearby.
Since this had been a working ranch, the land was once over-grazed and trampled by cattle, turning it into a dusty, rough looking place. But the last of the cattle has left the property and the county finally had the time, money and manpower to develop it into an open space. Signs of life are returning — wildflowers pop up, grass grows and birds flit about. Williams told me me the county plans to retain the openness, and in fact the deeds to the county forbid most "park" amenities, such as playground equipment and paved trails. The only building in the open space is a pit toilet in the parking lot.
According to Williams, future plans for Kane Ranch include an ADA-compatible picnic area in a grove of trees near the parking lot, and a couple more trails. Those plans are not set, however. Williams noted that the trails are "two-track," and due to the open nature of the land, are easy, quick and cheap to build.
Kane Ranch Open Space is located at 12791 Squirrel Creek Road, about 4 miles east of the intersection of Link and Squirrel Creek roads. In addition to the restroom, the trailhead parking area includes spaces for vehicles with horse trailers.
The site will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., April through October, and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., November through March.
