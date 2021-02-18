The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will be revisiting a proposal to implement a pass system for recreational users at State Wildlife Areas and State Trust Lands at their March meeting. Presumably, the Commission will vote on whether or not to implement the pass at the meeting. You can find out more about the proposal here. The meeting is about a month away, on March 17 and 18, and the comment period for that meeting ends on March 4. Comments may be submitted via e-mail at: dnr_cpwcommission@state.co.us. If you want to comment during the meeting, click here. The Notice of Rulemaking for the March meeting, including the State Wildlife Area Pass, can be found here.
Local trails map maker, Pocket Pals, has added free, interactive recreation maps to their extensive line of mapping products. The current lineup of interactive maps features disc golf courses, dog parks and pickleball courts, and the company plans on releasing more interactive maps in the future.
Be Good. Do Good Things. Be Heard.