If you've been waiting for the right time to see the turning of the aspens in the Pikes Peak region, this is the weekend to do it. The fall colors along the Highway 67 corridor from Divide to Cripple Creek were, as of Wednesday, changing pretty rapidly when compared to as recently as last Saturday. Even if the colors don't "peak" this weekend, they will probably be better now than next week.
A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about my favorite fall colors hiking trails. Here's a bonus hike... The Memorial Forest north of Divide is a mixed-use piece of Pike National Forest land that flies under most radars. There are many aspen groves in the forest and the trails are mostly easy as they cover gently rolling terrain. On Wednesday, about 50 percent of the aspens had turned gold, leaving plenty for this weekend. Parking is limited, so have a plan B. For more information, see my previous column here.
The reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whomever is responsible for vandalism at Venezia Park and other parks in Colorado Springs and El Paso County has been doubled to $2,000. If you have information, you can report it anonymously by calling Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867, or via the Crime Stoppers website.
El Paso County's Bear Creek Dog Park will be closed Oct. 4-10 for forestry work and trail and drainage restoration. Check the list on the Trails and Open Space Coalition's website for alternative spots.
Garden of the Gods will host a "Motorless Morning" from 5 a.m.-noon on Oct. 9. The park will be closed to vehicular traffic, allowing visitors to hike, run, cycle and even skateboard. More information is available on the city's website.
Be Good. Do Good Things. Leave No Trace.