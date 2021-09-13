Fall is here, and with it, leaf-peeping season. So far, this fall appears to be on course for a great season. We've had plenty of moisture, and the aspens look healthy and vibrant. Keep your fingers crossed that it holds up.
Hiking Bob: Fall Colors Hikes, APEX bike race could affect your hiking plans next week
Follow Hiking Bob on Twitter (@hikingbob), Facebook (@hikingguide), Instagram (@HikingBob_CO) or visit his website (Hikingbob.com). E-mail questions, comments, suggestions, etc. to Bob: info@hikingbob.com.
Bob Falcone
Bob Falcone is a retired firefighter, photographer, hiker, business owner and author of Hiking Bob's Tips, Tricks and Trails, available via his website. He has lived in Colorado Springs for 29 years.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest News
- The owner of Colorado Springs’ last cannabis club faces an uncertain future
- Steel Pan PNP’s pizzas and cocktails impress
- Taylor Ashley’s new album, Our, I mean, My
- El Paso County faces severe shortage of beds for older adults with behavioral issues and no money
- Elevated Brew Food brings added value to Nano 108
- The Quebe Sisters at Lulu’s Downstairs
- Vultures Venue to open in the former Angry Pirate Bar, with a co-ownership tie to neighboring Black Sheep
- Durand Jones & The Indications put a new spin on deep soul
Digital Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Secretary of State warns voters about unofficial canvassing efforts
- Almost 35% of Colorado seniors struggling to pay rent
- Coronado swimmer accuses CHSAA of discrimination
- Ithaka hires management consultant, determines path forward
- Till stretches toward the higher end, but its pretty façade already shows some cracks
- Eviction moratorium continues to affect both renters and landlords
- Residents asked to participate in AskCOS community survey
- Rocky Mountain Beignets are a lovely, fresh treat
- Opinion: “I hate my job”
- Firebird Chicken Sandwiches has hit on something good