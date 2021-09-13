Fall is here, and with it, leaf-peeping season.
Hiking Bob: Fall Colors Hikes
Follow Hiking Bob on Twitter (@hikingbob), Facebook (@hikingguide), Instagram (@HikingBob_CO) or visit his website (Hikingbob.com). E-mail questions, comments, suggestions, etc. to Bob: info@hikingbob.com.
Bob Falcone
Bob Falcone is a retired firefighter, photographer, hiker, business owner and author of Hiking Bob's Tips, Tricks and Trails, available via his website. He has lived in Colorado Springs for 29 years.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest News
- COS firefighters placed under mask mandate
- Hiking Bob: Fall Colors Hikes
- Council chambers nearing completion
- Ithaka hires management consultant, determines path forward
- Redistricting commission to hold virtual hearings on first staff plans
- Secretary of State warns voters about unofficial canvassing efforts
- Residents asked to participate in AskCOS community survey
- CSPD goes virtual with Community Academy
Digital Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Secretary of State warns voters about unofficial canvassing efforts
- Almost 35% of Colorado seniors struggling to pay rent
- Coronado swimmer accuses CHSAA of discrimination
- Ithaka hires management consultant, determines path forward
- Till stretches toward the higher end, but its pretty façade already shows some cracks
- Eviction moratorium continues to affect both renters and landlords
- Residents asked to participate in AskCOS community survey
- Rocky Mountain Beignets are a lovely, fresh treat
- Opinion: “I hate my job”
- Firebird Chicken Sandwiches has hit on something good