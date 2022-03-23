A couple weeks ago, I wrote about short hikes in the Pikes Peak region. These were 2-mile hikes or less, round-trip. Today, a few more, including some suggestions from readers.
Zook Trail loop, Cheyenne Mountain State Park. Other than the Dixon Trail, there really isn't a hard trail in Colorado Springs' nearest state park, and the Zook Trail is one of the easiest. Family-friendly, easy and mix of woods, grassy fields, and nice views, it's a delight and it's all of about 1.25 miles. Check it out here. Entry fees do apply, dogs not permitted.
Niobrara Trail loop, Garden of the Gods Park. Suggested by reader Linda Watkins, this was also one of my choices for this list. Starting at the High Point parking lot #9 at the south-east corner of the Garden of the Gods, walk a short distance east on the park road, and look for the trail starting where the road curves south. Take the trail downhill, and at the next intersection, turn right. The trail crosses an old earthen dam, and then climbs to the top of a ridge that runs along the east side of the park. Follow the trail along the ridge until it drops down and at the bottom of a couple of switchbacks, turn left onto the Ute Trail and then make the first right onto the Ute Connector Trail. The trail skirts the south side of parking lot #10, and then turn left and go south, heading right onto the trail spur back to the parking lot #9 for a hike of around 1.5 miles.
Pro-tip: The views at sunrise from the ridge are some of the best you'll ever see of the park. Check out this loop here.
Rattlesnake Trail, Ute Valley Park. Reader Jim Davies suggested this, which was also on my list of favorite short hikes. Running along a ridgeline on the far western side of Ute Valley Park, the trail has shade, hoodoos and really nice views. Despite its name, it's the one trail in the park that I haven't seen a rattler on, but that doesn't mean they're not there. At just a bit under 2 miles when done from the trailhead near Pinon Valley Park, this is a nice short hike to take in. Check it out here.
This list is not all-encompassing, of course, and you may have your own favorite short hikes. Drop me a line if you want to share them!
