Roxborough State Park is defined by it's jutting fins of red rock, historic old buildings, canyons, wildlife and even a peak to climb. For hikers, families out for a day in nature, birders and photographers, there is a wide variety of things to do there. Bordering a national forest, a State Wildlife Area, and Douglas County Open Spaces, it is also a gateway to plenty of additional recreational opportunities.
Carpenter Peak, on the parks western edge, is fun, moderately strenuous climb, and along the way has great views of the park. The peaks small summit is strewn with large boulders that are easy to scramble onto to get to great 360 degree views of the surrounding areas. At just under 6.5 miles round trip and almost 1240' of ascent, it's a decent trek, but if you go to the summit and back, you are missing out. Tack on a couple of miles and you can turn this hike into a really nice loop hike.
Starting at the Roxborough visitors center, take the Willow Creek Trail for a bit under a half mile, to where it splits. At the "Y", bear right and start on the Carpenter Peak Trail. Follow the Carpenter Peak Trail, passing the Elk Valley Trail at about 2 miles. and reaching an intersection a bit over 3 miles for the short and easy spur trail to the summit of Carpenter Peak.
Doing the summit is optional, especially if you've been there already. If this is your first time on Carpenter Peak, it would be silly to miss out, so go to the summit and return back to the trail. This trail intersection - and the summit - is the highest point on this hike, so if you've made it this far, know that for the most part, the difficult parts of this hike are now behind you. Continue north on the Carpenter Peak Trail for another .45 miles - about 3.6 miles total - to where it ends where it enters the national forest, at an intersection with the Powerline Trail. Although all the signs at this intersection point to making a right turn to Waterton Canyon to the north, turn left here. The Powerline Trail is actually an old, wide service road for the - you guessed it - powerline that crosses or is next to the trail at various points.
At 4.75 miles, the trail turns right (west), where it becomes Indian Creek Trail #800 and meets Douglas County Road 5. Continue straight on CR 5 and at about 5.45 miles go straight past the intersection with the opposite end of the Elk Valley trail on the left. A short distance later, CR 5 has a steep .25 miles uphill climb, but once at the top, it really is all downhill from here. At just under 7 miles, pass by a trail on the right that leads into Douglas County Open Space, and then a few hundred feet later, meet the Sharp Trail Ridge Trail.
Bear left and continue down County Road 5, and at about 7.80 miles turn right onto Carpenter Peak Trail and follow it back to the visitors center, for a total distance of about 8.5 miles.
Things You Should Know: All mileages given were measured by GPS, and are approximate. Your measurements may vary. Dogs, horses, bikes and motorized vehicles are not allowed on any trails in Roxborough State Park. Entry fees to the park do apply. The climb to the summit of Carpenter Peak is somewhat strenuous. Much of this loop is completely exposed to the sun, so bring plenty of water. A water bottle refill station is available inside the visitors center. Parking in the park is limited and on busy days, you may have to wait at the entrance to the park for a parking space to become open. Add about .2 miles to this hike if you go to the actual summit of Carpenter Peak. Total ascent to the summit of Carpenter Peak is 1237', and total ascent for this loop is 1623'.
I have created a custom route for this loop in COTREX.
Also nearby, and available for hiking is Sharptail Ridge State Wildlife Area. I wrote about it a few years ago and you can read it about it here and here. Recreational use of Sharptail SWA is exempt from requirements for a hunting or fishing license or a Colorado State Wildlife Area Pass.
If you want to shorten this hike a bit -although you will miss out on some great views - you can use the Elk Valley Trail as a shortcut, either on the way up to bypass going to the summit of Carpenter Peak, or to by pass much of County Road 5 on the way down.
To Get There: From Colorado Springs, take I-25 north to exit 184 (Founders Parkway), turn left and get into the right lane. Once past the outlet stores, turn right onto US 85. Take it north for 11 miles, get off at the Titan Parkway exit and turn left. Follow it for 6.75 miles (it eventually becomes Rampart Range Road) and then turn left onto Roxborough Park Road, and then turn right onto the entrance road to the park.
Be Good. Do Good Things. Leave No Trace.