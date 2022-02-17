If you look at the population of the city of Colorado Springs (about a half-million) and El Paso County (about three-quarters of a million), there's no denying we live and recreate in a busy area. But big-city living comes with big-city problems, including crowded trails and parks and, unfortunately, crime.
A Feb. 9 post on the Friends of Monument Preserve's website and Facebook page warns that "Multiple Vehicle Break-Ins Reported Around the Monument Fire Center," and lists some locations where they were told these crimes had occurred.
Vehicle break-ins at trailheads are unfortunately not unheard of.
In 2019, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office reported 1,657 larcenies. Of those, 28.3 percent (469) were thefts from motor vehicles and 6.3 percent (105) of all larcenies occurred at "Road/Parking/Camps."
In 2020, there were 1,737 larcenies, with 35.1 percent (610) thefts from motor vehicles and 6.3 percent (109) of all larcenies occurring at "Road/Parking/Camps."
Statistics for 2021 were a little lower than previous years, with 1,591 larcenies, of which 32.1 percent (510) were thefts from motor vehicles, and 5.4% (86) of all larcenies occurring at "Road/Parking/Camps."
The statistics don't break down specific "Roads/Parking/Camps," so it's impossible to discern how many were at trailheads as opposed to, for example, business parking lots, or vehicles parked along streets or highways.
These statistics are for unincorporated El Paso County only, and do not include incorporated cities such as Colorado Springs, Monument, Palmer Lake, Fountain, Manitou Springs, Calhan or Green Mountain Falls.
An email I received claimed that there appeared to be a recent outbreak of vehicle burglaries at other trailheads in northern El Paso County. A check of the official sheriffs office crime blotter, conducted on the morning of Feb. 17, did not show any thefts from motor vehicles in parks or at trailheads in northern El Paso County. It should be noted, however, that the crime blotter only goes back a few days and as new incidents are added, older ones are removed. A call to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office's Public Information line was not returned in time for publication.
While the actual number of vehicle break-ins is a fraction of other larcenies, that doesn't make it less traumatizing or costly. Here are a few things you can do to minimize your risk of becoming a victim:
Cover valuables in your car. Place valuables in your trunk or somewhere else out of sight, but don't do it while at the trailhead. Thieves have been known to watch for people leaving their cars, so moving valuables while at the trailhead just tells potential criminals where to look. Instead, either leave your valuables at home, or stow them away prior to getting to the trailhead. Also, thieves don't want to attract attention, so while they will smash a window to take something in plain view, they typically won't risk a fishing expedition in your car.
Lock your car. Sounds obvious, but it's amazing how many vehicle burglaries happen to unlocked cars. Thieves have been known to walk through parking lots just lifting car handles, looking for an unlocked car to rob. Depending on your insurance policy, it's also possible that a claim could be denied if your car was left unlocked.
Pay attention to your surroundings. Look for anyone acting suspiciously. Take a mental note of the person's appearance and be ready to describe any vehicles they might be associated with. Also note the time. If you really feel something isn't right, it might be a good idea to go somewhere else, and/or to call law enforcement to investigate. Do not challenge or harass anyone.
For more crime prevention tips, listen to my podcast with Colorado Springs Crime Prevention Officers.
Be Good. Do Good Things. Don't Be a Victim.