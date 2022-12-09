Friday, December 16, 2022, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Hear from our passionate and committed staff and from community members, as we honor the Indy, the Colorado Springs Business Journal, the Southeast Express, Pikes Peak Bulletin, and more. We’ll thank founders John Weiss and Kathryn Eastburn, and we’ll also share details about what we can all look forward to in 2023 from Sixty35 Media.
Watch the stream here:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/474216584853877
YouTube: https://youtu.be/C_iOmA5oFRw
On our homepage: https://www.csindy.com
We’ll share your memories, gratitude, and hopes and dreams for the future of this important community asset.
· Send messages to podcasts@sixty35media.org
· Leave a voice message for us to share, at (719) 329-5214
Now, and during this live event, we’re raising money to support this new nonprofit venture. A matching grant will double the impact of your contribution. Donate here, call (719) 577-4545, or mail a check to Sixty35 Media, 235 S. Nevada, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.