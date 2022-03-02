Over the past two years, a lot of musicians who’ve found themselves with extra time on their hands have taken up the challenge of writing and recording a song a day for a month or more, which is no small task.
But when it comes to sheer obsession and originality, Jack Stafford has outdone pretty much all of them. Last year, he and his band released eight full-length albums that venture into the realms of folk, jazz and indie-pop. What’s all the more impressive is that each was inspired by one of the 100 interviews he’s conducted with activists, artists and other “inspirational people in service to others” for his twice-weekly Podsongs podcast.
A British singer-songwriter who currently lives in Italy, Stafford’s goal is to condense each guest’s philosophy and ideas into a 3-minute song.
“The Ballad of Ella Kissi-Debrah,” for instance, was inspired by his interview with the mother of a 9-year-old who was the first person in the UK to have air pollution listed as the cause of death on her death certificate. “You Know They Lie,” meanwhile, was written after his interview with Laura Nirider, an attorney who was featured in the Netflix true-crime documentary series Making a Murderer and hosts a podcast titled Wrongful Conviction: False Confessions. Other guests have shared their expertise on ayurvedic healing, nuclear disarmament and, of course, songwriting.
“I always try to write the song straight after the interview, because that’s when I’m really energized,” says Stafford. “I think there are basically two ways to write a song. In Nashville, you’d go to work every day, researching chord structures and analyzing other people’s songs. Or, you can just sit down and sort of channel it, where you’re in the moment, detach your mind, and just let it flow through you. So I’ll just strum something and see what comes. Usually, the lyrics are based on a line that was said in the interview, and that can become the chorus. It was very, very emotional to write a song about a little girl dying, and using your conscious mind can really get in the way.”
With a deep baritone somewhere in the range of Leonard Cohen, Stafford’s pre-podcast songs were, at times, bludgeoningly didactic enough to make Billy Bragg blush. But being able to play off the perspectives of others has changed the way he writes lyrics.
“If you’re asked about your writing from a year ago, and you don’t think that it’s any different, then you’re not improving,” says Stafford. “So it’s like night and day, and I give full credit to my band here in Italy. They’re just amazing musicians, and we really complete each other, because many of my songs do sound very, very similar. You know the old [Harlan Howard] quote, I’m just a ‘three chords and the truth’ kind of guy.”
Now, as he enters the podcast’s second year, Stafford is also recruiting other singer-songwriters to step into his role, conducting interviews and writing songs about their own heroes. Musicians who’ve signed up so far include A Place to Bury Strangers, Gregory Harrington, Death Valley Girls, Doe Paoro and Chicks on Speed.
While the majority of Stafford’s guests are hoping to change the world for the better, that hasn’t always been the case. One of his first interviews was with the infamous attorney Alan Dershowitz, whose “service to others” — specifically clients like Jeffrey Epstein, Michael Milken and, most recently, Donald Trump — were arguably a disservice to the rest of us.
“Before I’d launched the show, I had a list of 2,000 people I was emailing,” says Stafford by way of explanation. “So I used a shotgun approach, rather than a sniper approach. And back then, I still hadn’t formed the whole concept of focusing on activists and altruism. I was just interviewing everyone. And I do think that, regardless of what your personal opinion of Alan Dershowitz is, he did come across very well. But I’ve gotten more selective since, and just focused on people that I think deserve to have a song written about them.”