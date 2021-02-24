After a weeks-long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Colorado General Assembly resumed its session Feb. 16. A look at some pending legislation:
Senate Bill 21-006 would legalize the composting of human remains. The bill allows for remains to be “converted to soil using a container that accelerates the process of biological decomposition, also known as ‘natural reduction.’” Sponsors: Sen. Robert Rodriguez, D-SD32, Rep. Brianna Titone, D-HD27, and Rep. Matt Soper R-HD54,
Senate Bill 21-007 would mandate in-person voting unless a mail-in ballot is specifically requested. The 2020 presidential election was marred by — unverified and debunked — claims of widespread voter fraud and election conspiracies. Sponsor: Sen. Paul Lundeen, R-SD9.
Senate Bill 21-018, introduced Feb. 16, would continue a grants program indefinitely started in 2015 that helps low-income Coloradans obtain a Colorado ID. Sponsors: Sen. Dominick Moreno, D-SD21, and Sen. Daneya Esgar, D-SD46.
Senate Bill 21-039 would close the loophole that allows companies, like nonprofit Goodwill, to pay people with intellectual disabilities less than the minimum wage. Sponsors: Sen. Rachel Zenzinger, D-SD19, Sen. Dennis Hisey, R-SD2, Rep. Yadira Caraveo, D-HD31, and Rep. Rod Pelton, R-HD65.
House Bill 21-1021 was introduced Feb. 16. It would change how peer support services are billed under Medicaid and clarify that peer support professionals can utilize telehealth in providing and billing for services. Sponsors: Rep. Rod Pelton, R-CD65, and Rep. Yadira Caraveo, D-CD31.
House Bill 21-1072 would prohibit foster and adoption services from denying any person the opportunity to become an adoptive or a foster parent on the basis of real or perceived disability, race, creed, religion, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, marital status, national origin or ancestry. Sponsors: Rep. Meg Froelich, D-HD3, Sen. Rhonda Fields, D-SD29, and Sen. Sonya Jaquez Lewis, D-SD17.