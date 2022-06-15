Riding a bike to work before dawn, then pedaling back home after a long workday may sound unappealing to some, which is why the city of Colorado Springs plans to entice reluctant riders with breakfast, happy hours and a prize.
On June 22, the city will celebrate “2022 Summer Bike to Work Day,” when people leave their cars at home in favor of a healthier and more environmentally friendly commute to and from work. To make the day more fun, the city partners with local businesses to provide breakfast at stations from 6 to 9 a.m., and happy hours and parties during the evening commute. Cyclists can find stations along their bike routes by going to the event’s website, coloradosprings.gov/biketowork.
“That’s the beauty of the system,” says Kate Brady, event organizer and senior bicycle planner for the city. “Breakfast and happy hour stations are located along street bike lanes. A person can look at where they live and where they work and be able to visit breakfast stations on their way. For free waffles, it’s worth it.”
Local businesses and organizations will be setting up about 40 breakfast stations along the city’s trail system. Some will be simple, like the one dubbed “the bacon station” on Cascade Avenue serving only coffee and bacon, while others will prepare pancakes and waffles. Pike Ride offers the best of both worlds — a pancake and bacon station.
“With our organization being focused on bikes, it makes a lot of sense for us to be out there and be part of the community that we operate in,” Pike Ride’s Marketing Outreach Manager Mackenzie Helms says. “Our whole team is in Colorado Springs, so we do as much as we can to support the community.”
Of course, commuting means going in both directions, so this year’s event organizers focused on including more places where people can stop on their way home, says Brady.
She explains the inclusion of more happy hours: “We’re trying to help people who live uphill have an easier time on the ride back home.”
By selecting the beer mug symbols on the event’s interactive map, riders can see deals from participating restaurants, bars and breweries. On Nevada Avenue, there will be “Music at the Indy” — this publication will be hosting a free concert from 6 to 8 p.m. featuring local singer-songwriters Grant Sabin and Joe Johnson.
Shauna Stewart, manager for Phantom Canyon, a happy hour participant, says she appreciates that biking is an alternative to finding and paying for parking Downtown. Stewart says several of the Phantom Canyon staff bike to work for this reason.
Brady SAYS organizers can’t remember precisely when this event started — but this is likely the Springs’ 29th Bike to Work Day. She says these events are a national phenomenon aiming to encourage people to bicycle more for their health, the community and sustainability. One of the largest health studies on the subject, published in the British Medical Journal in 2017, found that among 263,450 participants, those who biked to work experienced a substantially lower risk of heart disease and cancer. Environmentally, biking to work reduces carbon-dioxide emissions, considering the average car in the United States emits about a pound of CO2 per mile, according to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions (C2ES). C2ES also points out that more bicycles on roads means less vehicle congestion.
Brady says the event is also a great way for first-time bike commuters to get to know the city’s bike lanes. Those lanes currently encompass 5,688 miles of road, according to Bike Colorado Springs, and Brady says they’re still being expanded from Downtown.
“It’s an opportunity for us to both celebrate people who are biking to work now,” Brady says, “but also provide people an opportunity if they haven’t tried it in a shared environment.”
If seasoned commuters aren’t interested in breakfast or drinks, they may be enticed by the Ride Spot Challenge, which gives participants the chance to win a $786.99 Trek Dual Sport 2 bike donated by Scheels. To enter the drawing, download the Ride Spot app, input the link from the event’s website and log a Colorado Springs bike ride on Ride Spot the day of the event.
Competition might be fierce — the city predicts tens of thousands to participate in this year’s event. After a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, Brady says, organizers are excited to continue this decades-long tradition.