Strategy. That seems to be District 5 County Commissioner Cami Bremer’s watchword. She says commissioners are keeping the long view in mind while planning for the county’s future. Bremer is running for a second term and says she wants to continue work from the last four years, to include helping the state’s most populated county navigate through the challenges of COVID and plan for explosive growth.

Housing affordability and accessibility are the two things she’s most concerned about — issues the Indy’s editorial board would also like to see addressed. Bremer also believes maintaining the county’s agricultural history — preserving land for farms and ranches — should be part of the growth strategy.

While she believes in compromise, she also believes in standing firm. She points to her support of Susan Wheelan, director of El Paso County Public Health, as an example.

“I took some arrows supporting Susan,” she says, “both personally and professionally. And I would do it again.”

But perhaps the most important reason to consider Bremer is to keep her primary opponent, David Winney, as far away from a County Commissioner seat as possible.

Winney, originally a candidate for Colorado Secretary of State, dropped out of the race at the urging of Juan O Savin, a QAnon influencer, when Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters announced her candidacy. Winney has publicly supported Peters, who’s being investigated for involvement in election data security breaches.

Winney has said, without evidence, that Dominion vote tabulation machines were manipulated to give a false result in the 2020 presidential election, and is critical of laws supporting a woman’s right to choose. He was quoted in the Colorado Times Recorder as saying that Dr. Rae Ann Weber should be the next coroner. Weber has neither the qualifications nor relevant experience to qualify her for the job, but Winney doesn’t care. His priority is that the next District 5 commissioner be as fringe as he is.

We’re drawn to Bremer’s focus on affordable housing and understanding of complex growth issues. We also found Bremer to be a far less dangerous candidate than Winney. And while we differ with her on many issues (she’s with Winney on a woman’s right to choose), she seems to balance constituent needs with common sense and strategic planning.

We will be taking a much closer look at her Democratic opponent John Jarrell in November’s general election.

Vote: Cami Bremer