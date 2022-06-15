Our editorial board was torn on this one. We won’t be endorsing Republican Greg Maxwell because he didn’t sit down with us for an interview, so most of what we know comes from his website. Maxwell has a law-enforcement background with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, serving as reserve deputy, reserve sergeant, lieutenant, reserve lieutenant and volunteer chaplain. It’s also been reported in local media that Maxwell would be a constitutional sheriff — operating under the extremist philosophy that, because elected, the power of county sheriffs trumps any unelected law enforcement official. Most legal experts have deemed the notion to be dangerous and anti-government.

Maxwell says on his campaign website that he wouldn’t enforce Colorado’s red-flag law, because he (incorrectly) claims it’s unconstitutional.

Republican Todd Watkins, who did speak with the Indy’s editorial board, has relevant experience from his service with U.S. Border Patrol. Watkins, like Maxwell, would adhere to a constitutional sheriff brand of law enforcement.

From Watkins’ website: “We have corrupt officials who appoint and hire corrupt bureaucrats to impose their political ideologies upon us. We cannot trust them. We can’t even trust our elections.”

So Watkins won’t be getting our endorsement either.

In the Republican primary, that leaves us with current Undersheriff Joe Roybal — who has the endorsement of Sheriff Bill Elder and Mayor John Suthers. John Foley, a retired Army officer, is the sole Democratic candidate on the ballot, so he’ll face whoever wins the Republican primary.

As for Roybal... The undersheriff, who also spoke with our board, has worked his way up through the ranks of the office, which is admirable. The El Paso County native has worked with EPSO for 26 years and seems like he’d be the logical choice. And while we believe his heart is in the right place — we agree with his stance on creating continuity of care when it comes to mental health and the community with which they interact — and that the undersheriff possesses the institutional knowledge to perform the basic duties of the job, he also represents the status quo, and the taxpayers deserve better.

The jail has seen too many inmate deaths over the past two years (12 since January 2020), response times are a concern, lawsuits against the office aren’t uncommon, staffing is a major issue and morale has suffered, and the coziness between the Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Springs Police Department has created controversies when it comes to past use-of-force investigations. And now, like everywhere, violent crime is on the rise. We feel electing Roybal wouldn’t adequately address these issues.

Unfortunately, we are not optimistic about the Democratic challenger during the general election in November. We appreciated a lot of the things Foley had to say, and wish Republican candidates would follow his lead on a few issues. Foley worked early in the Iraq War as an intelligence officer and was instrumental in addressing the fallout from the Abu Ghraib prison scandal. He went into his duties with the intent of restoring humanity to the prisoners, something he said is needed here in El Paso County.

Regarding red flag laws, Foley said it is not up to the sheriff to pick and choose which laws to enforce.

So, there you have it. This primary has two candidates who imagine they alone can determine whether a law is legitimate. Then we have the status quo candidate who will almost certainly perpetuate our existing flawed system.

We wish we could endorse Roybal, but we want to see real change at the Sheriff’s Office. If Joe gets elected, it’s likely to be more of the same.

No endorsement