As a voter, there are a few things you need to know about races for El Paso County Commission: 1) The board draws the board’s voting district boundaries; 2) Democrat Joe Biden took 42.9 percent of the vote in El Paso County in 2020; 3) no Democrat has served on the board since 1975.

OK, so let’s get to this year’s District 1 race, which pits incumbent conservative Republican Commissioner Holly Williams against ultra-conservative Republican Lindsay Moore.

Moore, a member of a far-right fringe slate of candidates, told the Indy editorial board that God wants her to run for this seat, and she ticks every box on the right’s list of bugaboos. As an unsuccessful candidate for Academy District 20’s school board, she decried the (mythical) use of critical race theory in K-12 classrooms; she’s determined to stop the use of Dominion voting machines; she’s against taxes but wants the roads fixed; and she doesn’t like intergovernmental bureaucracies (which we would see as cooperation and maximizing overhead). Asked if she would support a mask mandate if COVID numbers explode, she said, “I’m 100 percent for medical freedom ... I’m in favor of people doing what they need to do for themselves.”

Asked if that control over one’s body extended to abortion, she replied, “I am 100 percent pro-life.” And she’s not keen on people using birth control, either.

At a recent candidate forum, Moore, quoted in a Colorado Times Recorder story, said she “would absolutely support El Paso County becoming a sanctuary city [sic].” (Pro-life sanctuary cities/counties are jurisdictions where it is difficult or impossible to receive abortion health care.)

Holly Williams, at the same forum, said she too would like to make the county a sanctuary county, and suggested a way around the “roadblocks” presented by Colorado law: “One of the ways we are going to seek to get out of collective bargaining is to become a home rule county. I would expect that if we can become a home rule county we may be able to find a way for us to be a sanctuary county.”

Williams has a familiarity with the people, systems and budgeting that come with being an incumbent. And we find her the far better choice in this primary. But (see first paragraph) we believe having political diversity on the Board of County Commissioners is 47 years overdue and desperately needed. And while we’re endorsing her in this race, we are taking a really close look at Democratic candidate Ryan Lucas for the November election.

Vote: Holly Williams