It’s absurd that we even have to make an endorsement when it’s so obvious the incumbent, Dr. Leon Kelly, is the only candidate qualified to be El Paso County Coroner. But thanks to the current political climate and Colorado’s strange (lack of) requirements for the office, there’s more to unpack here.

At the GOP county assembly in March, Kelly was almost eliminated from re-election by, as he accurately put it, the “completely unqualified far right political activist” Rae Ann Weber. Weber is a family medicine doctor who, unlike Kelly, is unqualified to work as a pathologist, and who admits she’s had two complaints against her medical license for spreading misinformation. Even at the height of the pandemic, she railed against masks, vaccines and COVID restrictions. Her anti-science stance alone should disqualify her from a position which, as Kelly says, “is one of empathy, compassion, service and unbiased scientific fact.”

Kelly has served the county 14 years as a forensic pathologist. He’s triple board certified in anatomic, forensic and clinical pathology — a remarkable level of qualification that enables him to lead a team of death investigators and forensic pathologists, as well as run the state’s only in-house forensic toxicology lab. His rare combination of qualifications saves El Paso County around $600,000 a year because without them, the county would have to hire three people to do his work. The trouble is, state law doesn’t require this level of expertise. Colorado’s one of the few states still clinging to an outdated system that doesn’t require coroner candidates to have any death investigation or medical training in order to run for office — even though only pathologists can do autopsies under state law. “The qualifications to run for the job are so minimal,” Kelly says, “that there is literally no way a layperson could get elected to this position and then actually have anything that they could do or contribute to the office.” Someone like Weber would shuffle papers at best; at worst, she’d destroy the office’s credibility and effectiveness. It’s highly effective thanks to Kelly, who has taken it beyond “here’s what people died from,” into public health work and community efforts against teen and adult suicide, COVID, the opioid crisis and domestic violence.

There is a third candidate in the primaries. Democrat Bridget Garner’s background is in social work and her heart is in the right place; she’s mainly running “in case the Republican party decided to run an extremist candidate … with hyperpartisan views” — like Weber. “I wouldn’t bring conspiracy theories to the office,” Garner says. While Garner would be better than Weber, Kelly is really the only choice. He’s completed more than 4,000 forensic autopsies, led 60,000+ death investigations, testified in hundreds of criminal trials, saved the county millions of dollars, stood up for science in the face of ferocious political pressure, and served as a transformational leader, turning tragedies into catalysts for improvement through community programs. “This job is way too hard — and too depressing, to be honest with you — if you aren’t going to leverage what you’ve learned to make a difference,” he says. Kelly is making a difference, and deserves to be re-elected.

Vote: Leon Kelly