Amidst extremely dry and windy conditions, three separate fires broke out at homeless encampments in a single day last week, Tuesday, Jan. 4 — two in Colorado Springs and one in Pueblo.
The fire in Pueblo burned an area of about 2 acres and forced evacuation of a nearby building. One of the Colorado Springs fires managed to spread to trees just east of I-25 and Fillmore Street, but was quickly put out by Colorado Springs Fire Department. CSFD Captain Michael Smaldino attributed the fires to accidents aggravated by weather conditions. No injuries were reported at any of the fires. The city of Colorado Springs currently has a Burn Restriction Order in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.