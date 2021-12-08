Rabbi Jay Sherwood of Temple Shalom helps light menorah candles on the sixth night of Hanukkah. Sherwood, also known as the “Rockin’ Rabbi,” performed songs with a Jewish connection using four instruments throughout the evening, which was also livestreamed. Known as the Festival of Lights, the eight-day celebration reaffirms the ideals of Judaism and commemorates the second century B.C. rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem after the Maccabees’ victory of the over the Syrian Greek army.
The Governors Highway Safety Association, Uber and Colorado Department of Transportation are working together to provide $10,000 in ride credits to reduce drunk driving surrounding holiday gatherings. To access the $15 credit, Uber users should enter the code “HOLIDAYSAFE” using the ‘promotions’ section of the app (between the hours of 5 p.m. and 5 a.m., through Jan. 3 or as long as the money lasts, one use per person). The funding comes from the Governors Highway Safety Association and Uber.
At 4 a.m. EST on Dec. 24, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) will begin tracking Santa and his flying reindeer as they go about their Christmas Eve duties. This year marks the 66th anniversary of NORAD’s annual Santa-tracking tradition, which began when a newspaper ad misprinted Santa’s contact number — instead printing that of U.S. Air Force Col. Harry Shroup of the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center. When calls began coming in, Shroup realized mistakes had been made and assured the children that he was, in fact, Santa Claus. He quickly assigned an officer to continue answering the phone calls, and the holiday tradition of tracking Santa’s yuletide odyssey was born. Santa can be tracked at noradsanta.org, or by dialing the toll-free number 1-877-Hi-NORAD
(1-877-446-6723).
Gov. Jared Polis joined icon Dolly Parton to announce the Colorado statewide expansion of Parton’s namesake Imagination Library book-gifting program. Imagination Library is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading by giving books to children aged 5 and under, free of charge, through funding shared by the state and local community partners. Colorado currently has 30 programs covering just portions of its 64 counties, and 4 percent of eligible children are receiving books through existing community-based programs.
The Downtown Colorado Springs Hilton Garden Inn is hosting its second annual Coat Drive. The hotel will collect new and gently used coats, hats, gloves, scarves, and new socks, to be donated to local shelters. Donations can be left at the first floor reception desk 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily at 125 N. Cascade Ave.