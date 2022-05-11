Visitors watch the grizzlies of the Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo last week. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has another chance to take the top spot as Best Zoo in North America in USAToday’s 10Best Readers’ Choice 2022 awards. Last year the zoo was voted the 4th best Association of Zoos & Aquariums-accredited zoo. In addition, the zoo’s Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit was nominated for Best Exhibit in North America (it currently holds first place) and Best Zoo. Fans can cast their votes once a day, every day, through 10 a.m. May 23. Rankings will be announced June 4. Vote at cmzoo.org/10Best.
El Paso County Parks Master Plan update is available for public review starting May 11. Submit comments to teresaj@greenplayllc.com before June 1.
The Center for Western Priorities issued a report showing that Arizona, Colorado, Oregon and Wyoming have conserved 23 times fewer acres of national public land than California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah. Colorado protected only 134,400 acres in the last decade.
El Pomar Foundation will host an open house of the Penrose Heritage Museum’s 80th anniversary on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s free, as always, and free parking is available at the garage adjacent to the museum.
Peak Military Care Network and The Home Front Cares finally celebrated their merger into Home Front Military Network on May 3 with an event at Penrose House. Both organizations provided help to service members, veterans and their families. A merger delay was caused by the pandemic.
The city added another red-light camera at the westbound lanes of Maizeland Road and Academy Boulevard. It went live May 5, and the 30-day warning period before citations are issued begins May 12.
Kids prepare to make their way to Midland Elementary School last week during Bike to School Day. Parents and volunteers guided the students to the school as the children practiced their skills and observed proper safety procedures.