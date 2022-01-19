Isaac Newton Farris Jr., nephew of Martin Luther King Jr., addressed a full room at Library 21c last week. During his presentation titled “It Starts With Me,” Farris talked about his uncle’s message of equality and peace, as well as the current political and social climate. Farris also spent several days visiting schools throughout the Pikes Peak region and taking questions from students. “It hasn’t been a burden. I’ve got a roll to play,” he said to a student who asked him what it was like to be related to his iconic uncle, one the most important Civil Rights activists in American history. Farris is also a senior fellow at the King Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Martin Luther King Jr. Day was Jan. 17.
Peak Vista Community Health Centers has announced the appointment of Dr. Emily Ptaszek, Psy.D., as president and chief executive officer of Peak Vista, effective March 28. Ptaszek will oversee Peak Vista’s 28 locations across Colorado’s Pikes Peak and Eastern Plains regions. Ptaszek assumes leadership from Dr. Lisa Ramey, D.O., who has been serving as interim president and CEO, as well as chief medical and dental officer, since March of 2021. “Dr. Ptaszek has spent the last decade of her life removing access barriers to health care for those in southwestern Florida. Her passion for providing whole-person, accessible care is undeniable,” Ramey says in a news release. “We are excited to have her as a part of our team.”
Colorado Springs Police Department Chief Vincent Niski has announced his retirement effective March 4. Niski has seen the department through some of the biggest changes law enforcement has faced — sweeping public safety legislative changes, nationwide protests, a pandemic and more. “For 33 years, Vince has contributed his experience, leadership, and dedication to this community, and in his role as Chief, has continued to build a police department that is relentlessly committed to professionalism and service. Vince has led CSPD through incredibly challenging times for policing nationwide, and he has done so honorably. We will miss Vince in this role, but we are a city truly grateful for his service,” says Mayor John Suthers. According to Chief Communications Officer Jamie Fabos, the city will launch a national search process immediately to fill the position. Suthers will appoint an interim chief if a new chief isn’t confirmed by March 4.
A grassroots movement is underway to change the name of Pikes Peak to its traditional Ute name, Tava, which means “sun mountain.” Geographic names have been up for debate since the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board was established by Gov. Jared Polis to evaluate proposals concerning name changes, new names, and controversies over names of geographic features and public places, then making official recommendations to the governor. The board has worked to rename Squaw Mountain Mestaa’ėhehe Mountain, after an influential translator also known as Owl Woman who mediated between Native Americans and white traders and soldiers in what is now southern Colorado.
Regina English, Democratic candidate for House District 17, and Karl Dent, El Paso County Sheriff candidate, pack the last donated items in the back of a car before they leave for Boulder County to help those affected by the Marshall Fire. “It is a blessing to help others and not expect anything out of it except a grateful heart,” said English, who will be delivering more supplies this week. To donate, email English at csprings4reginaenglish@gmail.com.
