Record-setting heat didn’t prevent several asphalt artists from laying out their colorful jungle-themed artwork July 9 outside the Southeast Armed Services YMCA during the Chalk It Up! Festival, sponsored by the Indy’s sister publication, Southeast Express. Artist Jennifer Harrison of Roberson Designs (above) and her son Leo were among many talented artists who competed for prizes.
The Colorado Water Conservation Board released the draft 2023 Colorado Water Plan for a 90-day public comment period.
The 117th El Paso County Fair will run from July 16-23 in Calhan. The fair will feature stunt shows, a demolition derby, livestock shows and a concert series that’s free with general admission. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for those 55+, and $4 for youth 3-12 years of age.
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is adopting new rules in order to implement recently passed laws. The rules include establishing “multilingual ballot access for voters by directing counties to offer access and assistance to a multilingual hotline set-up by the Secretary of State,” according to a release from the office.
The 46th Labor Day Lift Off will feature a 5k race and an “exclusive VIP experience,” among other additions recently announced by the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation and Hot Apple Productions. The $115 VIP ticket will provide complimentary food, reserved seating, private restrooms and a parking pass. Ticket holders will also be entered to win two free balloon rides. Tickets can be purchased until Aug. 22.