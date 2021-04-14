The Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department will host a Motorless Morning in Garden of the Gods Park from 5 a.m. to noon on April 24. During the event, visitors can park their vehicles at the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, Garden of the Gods Trading Post or in the overflow parking lot at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site. Park rules and regulations, including speed limits, apply. At noon that day, the park will reopen to motor vehicles.
Manitou Springs Ward 1 City Council Representative Susan Wolbreuck resigned April 6. The city of Manitou Springs is now accepting applications (tinyurl.com/Manitou-W1) for the vacancy with a deadline of May 7. The Manitou Springs City Council will tentatively review applicants during a public meeting May 11.
The Colorado Springs Police Department was given a silver award by Horizon Interactive Awards, an international interactive media awards competition, for its short film, Virtual Field Trip to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Chief Vince Niski said in a news release, “We are incredibly honored to receive an award for our Virtual Community Relations video. This of course would not have been possible without the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, and we want to sincerely thank them for their partnership in bringing joy to our community during such a difficult time.”
Demolition of the Pikes Peak Summit House began April 6. The building has served summit visitors since April 28, 1964, and will be completely removed ahead of the opening of the new Pikes Peak Summit Complex early this summer. The summit of Pikes Peak is closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic until May 23, 2021, for the safety of all visitors and workers as the Summit Complex enters its final phase of construction. During this time, heavy equipment will be moving boulders throughout the site in preparation for final grading and paving.
The 23rd annual Great American Cleanup will be held Saturday, April 24. In 2019, more than 1,300 El Paso County volunteers collected 1,934 bags of refuse from local parks, trails, creeks, roads and town centers. Civic organizations, churches, Scout groups, school groups and individuals are encouraged to participate in the 2021 Cleanup. To volunteer, register at gacppp.com.