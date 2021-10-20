Barista Elle Jimenez takes Gov. Jared Polis’ order during a caffeine break at Downtown’s Loyal Coffee on Friday, Oct. 15. Later, Polis spoke with co-owner Eric Nichol about how his business has been doing. The stop was part of his Powering the Comeback tour, with additional stops throughout southern Colorado. Polis met with small-business owners and others throughout the day to discuss ways to further improve the state’s economic recovery as the COVID-19 pandemic fast approaches its second year of disruptions. Colorado has sliced income taxes and property taxes, doubled the Colorado Earned Income Tax Credit and funded a State Child Credit meant to provide additional support to families with young children who have been impacted by the pandemic. After talking with several Loyal customers, Polis left for Pueblo to check out Colorado State University’s 23-acre solar project and Runyon Field Sports Complex before wrapping up the day in Trinidad with a visit to the historic Fox West Theatre, the recipient of a $3.45 million Colorado Creative Industries Grant.
Mayor John Suthers is seeking applicants for the Colorado Springs Housing Authority Board. This volunteer position will be effective from Jan. 11, 2022–Jan. 11, 2026 with a time commitment of about four hours per month. The board meets the third Thursday of each month. Interested applicants may contact Dawn Conley at 719-385-5484 or email dawn.conley@coloradosprings.gov with questions.
To observe National Arts and Humanities Month, the city of Manitou Springs is hosting its annual 2021 Photo Contest. First place is $100 in “Manitou money.” Deadline is Nov. 5. Visit bit.ly/2Ik6k5e.
Reports to Safe2Tell hotline in Colorado increased 101 percent in September compared to September 2020, likely due in part to students returning to classrooms this year. Suicide threats, welfare checks and school complaints were the top concerns reported; 2,147 tips were received.
Pikes Peak United Way is partnering with Assistance League of Colorado Springs in a coat drive for El Paso County students at 21 elementary schools across multiple districts. The coat drive is online through a registry to ensure all coats for kids will be new and in top condition. Access the registry at tinyurl.com/xvybjtbr.