The 37th Space Symposium kicked off this week at The Broadmoor resort. Each spring, the event attracts and connects international space and security agencies, military and intelligence organizations. Heads of more than 15 space agencies are scheduled to speak during the annual event that runs through April 7. The Space Symposium could see approximately 10,000 attendees from 25 countries. Learn more at spacesymposium.org.
Former Boy Scouts leader Anthony Lee Fruzia was booked into the El Paso County jail on March 13, after being arrested in February in Texas for charges in Colorado Springs. The charges stemmed from an incident that took place at The Antlers hotel in December of 2021, and include both sexual assault on a child by a person of trust and sexual assault on a child. His victim reported the assault to Safe Passage, a children’s advocacy center for both El Paso and Teller counties. Fruzia’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 21. Currently he is out of jail on a $10,000 bond.
Michael Ransom, a hiker who went missing last Tuesday, was found alive on Barr Trail about two miles below the Pikes Peak summit. Ransom was reported overdue by his parents in Oklahoma on the afternoon of March 29, and the El Paso County Search and Rescue team began their search later that same day. After spending two nights on the mountain, Ransom was discovered around noon on Wednesday, and was helped back down the trail by the rescue team.
Jacob Sedillo of Colorado Springs pleaded guilty to attempted first degree murder of a Colorado Springs Police officer last Wednesday, March 30, and was sentenced to 40 years in prison. In June 2021, Sedillo shot Colorado Springs Police Officer Kyle Bergstresser in a parking lot near North Nevada Avenue and East Fillmore Street, after Bergstresser had discovered he had an active felony warrant out for his arrest. Sedillo fled the scene and was arrested four days later. Bergstresser suffered a broken arm and other injuries from multiple gunshot wounds.
Corey Webster munches on a donut at Krispy Kreme near the intersection at South Carefree Circle and Powers Boulevard on Saturday. Dozens of cars snaked through a parking lot while others patiently waited at the door for an opportunity to snag a box of the coveted pastries at the newest Krispy Kreme in Colorado. It’s the first store to open in Colorado Springs since 2006. The business surprised 120 guests through its grand opening week with a “Celebration Dozen Ticket,” good for a free dozen glazed donuts every month for a year.