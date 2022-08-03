Local mountain biker Matt Geiger pumps some berms and rollers as he hits the newly built Cresta Pump Track near Cheyenne Mountain High School, minutes after its official opening on July 29. The nonprofit Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates partnered with Kids on Bikes and the Cheyenne Mountain High School mountain bike team to fund the bike circuit. The track is located at the Cresta Open Space in southwest Colorado Springs and was designed to boost the skills of beginner and intermediate mountain bikers. The location will draw those who ride the trails in the area with an opportunity to test their pump track abilities while out exploring the area. Geiger is looking forward to returning to the track with his two mountain-biking kids. The new track also has a meandering trail with rocks and log obstacles where bikers can test their pedal mettle. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with city officials took place Aug. 2.
The city of Colorado Springs announced last week that Kranj, Slovenia, will become its newest sister city. Kranj will join Fujiyoshida, Japan; Kaohsiung, Taiwan; Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan; Nuevo Casas Gandes, Mexico; Canterbury-Banks-town, Australia; and Ancient Olympia, Greece. Launched in 1962 with its first sister city, Fujiyoshida, “Colorado Springs Sister Cities International engages with our global sister cities to advance world peace, friendship, cultural understanding, and mutual economic reward,” according to a news release. Visit coloradoSprings.gov/sistercities to learn more.
U.S. News & World Report has recognized UCHealth Memorial Hospital as No. 4 in the state of Colorado and No. 1 in Colorado Springs, making it the highest-ranked hospital in southern Colorado. For the full list of Colorado hospital rankings, visit health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/rankings.
Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera formally proclaimed July as Disability Pride month in a visit to The Independence Center, a disability-focused nonprofit in Colorado Springs, on July 25. The Disability Pride Proclamation came just ahead of the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which was signed on July 26, 1990, and continues to be foundational legislation for disability rights statutes and court cases.
12 local high school students have completed Food to Power’s education internship focusing on Food-Systems Leadership for Youth.
Students were paid to learn about local food systems, community advocacy and organizing. These 12 students are the fourth class of the FLY internship to cultivate the land at 1090 S. Institute St. During the 2022 program, interns worked with each department of Food to Power and learned skills including fermentation, cooking and knife skills, and garden care. Source: Food to Power