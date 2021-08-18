A 20-foot-long, prefabricated mural was installed on a storm drain off of Garden of the Gods Road on Aug. 11 as part of the city’s Storm Drain Art Program. The mural was the result of a partnership between the Colorado Springs Stormwater Enterprise and Goodwill of Colorado. The artist, Erik, is a participant in Goodwill’s Possibilities Program, a skills program for individuals with mental, emotional, physical and social challenges.
Children’s Hospital Colorado announced Aug. 12 it will require employees to have completed an approved COVID-19 vaccination series by Oct. 1. Those who haven’t completed the series must wear additional protective equipment and submit to routine testing. The rule follows similar recent announcements by other Colorado hospitals.
An American Psychological Association survey shows 42 percent of American adults gained undesired weight during the COVID shutdown (an average of 29 pounds per person) and 10 percent gained more than 50 pounds. JAMA Network Open reports the average American gained nearly 2 pounds per month during 2020 shelter-in-place orders.
Colorado Springs City Council voted on Aug. 10 to refer to the Nov. 2 ballot a question asking to extend the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) tax for 20 years and to double the tax to 0.2 of a percent, or 2 cents on a $10 purchase. Skeptics voiced disapproval of the measure, saying it would shift too much money away from open space.
El Paso County is home to the four healthiest housing markets in Colorado, according to a study from financial planning website SmartAsset. The healthiest market, researchers said, is Black Forest with a market index of 90.71, which took into account average years residents lived in market, home values, average days a home spent for sale and the cost of homes as a percentage of the homeowner’s income. Rounding out the top five were Security-Widefield, Monument, Colorado Springs and then Woodland Park (in Teller County). Fountain, also in El Paso County, ranked sixth.