Students with the Colorado Ballet Society perform a 20-minute version of the Petite Nutcracker at Library 21c to the familiar musical score composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Admissions to the shortened but action-packed version of the beloved 1892 ballet will benefit Hope and Home, a charity that helps and supports foster parents along the Front Range. Several performances were held throughout the afternoon to a packed room of fans excited to catch a glimpse of the traditional holiday classic. The performances are a prelude to The Nutcracker, which will be performed by the Colorado Youth Ballet Dec. 20-23 at Ent Center for the Arts at UCCS.
Woodland Park Police Commander Ryan Holzwarth has resigned, in the wake of a third-party investigation by Municipal Police Consultants LLC. The report found Holzwarth’s behavior toward fellow officers violated the city of Woodland Park’s General Rules of Conduct as well as the Value Statement of the police department. In June, Holzwarth was placed on leave following a separate criminal/workplace conduct investigation conducted by the Teller County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. His resignation follows that of former Woodland Park Chief of Police Miles DeYoung, who stepped down in July amidst a report which found he had harassed and discriminated against female officers.
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced that the state has joined a multistate investigation into alleged practices by Facebook that harmed children. As investigative reporting of that issue revealed, the company knew for years of the risks its products, especially Instagram, created for kids — increased risks of physical and mental health harms on young people, including depression, eating disorders, and even suicide.
The Interstate 25 South Gap project will open all lanes to motorists nearly one year ahead of schedule, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation. There are new express lanes, wider shoulders, rebuilt bridges, new wildlife crossings, new pavement and improved technology along 18 miles between Castle Rock and Monument. While significant construction is scheduled to be completed by mid-December, the entire project will be completed by November 2022.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment suspended Pueblo-based VitalPoint Urgent Care from the COVID-19 Vaccination Program, effective Nov. 19, 2021. The state identified a number of irregularities in vaccine storage and handling, high vaccine wastage, issues with required reporting, and inappropriate vaccine administration to individuals outside of the recommended age group. Additionally, two state-run mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Pueblo County School District 70 buildings on Nov. 18 and 19 were canceled following “threats” from an online group, according to a D70 spokesperson. The cancellations affected 115 people, including children.