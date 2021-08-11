The Beyond the Call of Duty – End of Watch Ride will stop in Colorado Springs’ El Paso County Criminal Justice Center visitor parking lot on Aug. 12. The motorcycle rally is an 84-day, 22,300-mile ride visiting cities and police departments across the United States to honor law enforcement personnel who died in the line of duty in 2020. The stop here will honor El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Hopkins. Hopkins worked at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center, and died April 1, 2020, from COVID-19.
Gov. Jared Polis said, “We can’t thank our first responders and law enforcement enough for serving on the front lines, demonstrating in this crisis and every day their dedication and sacrifice.”
El Paso County announced Aug. 5 that its garage on Sahwatch Street was open for free parking to jurors, after it came to light that the county sold a parking lot nearer the courthouse previously used for juror parking.
Mark Bittle has been hired as vice president for membership by the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC. He’s served as a board member of the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce and the Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce.
The Colorado Springs Police Department has extended the deadline for applying for its Volunteer Victim Advocacy Academy to Aug. 31. Fill out an application at springscaps.org.
Whataburger broke ground on its first Colorado location on Aug. 4 at InterQuest Marketplace, northeast of the intersection of InterQuest Parkway and I-25. The first of three planned for Colorado Springs, it is set to open by the end of 2021. BurgerWorks, a Whataurger franchisee, also plans to open a training center to help hire and prepare more than 100 employees in time for the first restaurant’s opening.