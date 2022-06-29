Colorado taxpayers are expected to receive $750 each in a Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights rebate due to the state collecting revenue above TABOR’s limits. Joint filers will receive $1,500.
The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, denying women the right to abortion. Justice Clarence Thomas’ opinion called for overturning the constitutional rights the court had affirmed previously for access to contraceptives and LGBTQ rights.
A statement issued by the White House on June 21 announced a temporary pay increase for wildland firefighters under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Pay will increase by the lesser of $20,000 or 50 percent of firefighters’ annual salary, which will be applied retroactively from Oct. 1, 2021, and begin processing in July.
Vitalant, a nonprofit blood donation center, is calling for more Colorado donors. Hospital shelves are at just half the optimum capacity, reports Colorado Public Radio, and Vitalant states there’s a critical shortage of Type O positive and negative blood. Visit vitalant.org to schedule an appointment to give blood at the Colorado Springs donation center or to host a blood drive.
Gov. Jared Polis announced an action plan June 21 to address the state’s lifeguard staffing shortage. Murphy Barry, business and training director for youth and aquatics for YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, says the Y has only filled 75 percent of its lifeguard positions, forcing limits on opening hours for indoor pool facilities. Polis’ plan includes a grant program for cities to offer lifeguards overtime pay and create monetary incentives for people to complete lifeguard training. Barry says the city is applying for the grant on the YMCA’s behalf.