Bob Hubbard holds pads for Adrian Tillman July 10 at Deerfield Park in Southeast Colorado Springs. The Southeast RISE Coalition, Solid Rock Community Development Corporation, Hillside Connection and Olympic City USA celebrated U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Team USA athletes who joined the festivities to share inspirational stories, sign autographs and lead activities. Athletes included Jenny Arthur (2016 Olympian, weightlifting), Brian Bell (2016, 2020 Paralympian, wheelchair basketball), John Boie (2020 Paralympian, wheelchair basketball), and Carl Schueler (1980, 1984, 1988, 1992 Olympian, Track & Field, race walking).
On July 6, Gov. Jared Polis signed House Bill 21-1251, which prohibits law enforcement from compelling, directing or unduly influencing a paramedic to chemically incapacitate someone by administering ketamine. The bill also restricts when paramedics can use the drug in pre-hospital settings The Indy investigated the Sept. 25, 2020, death of a 26-year-old Colorado Springs man injected multiple times with the drug (“Pharmed and dangerous,” April 2).
The Law Enforcement Transparency & Accountability Commission (LETAC) made its first recommendation for the city of Colorado Springs to expand the use of Crisis Response Teams, which include medical personnel and mental health professionals meant to decrease the reliance on law enforcement during mental health crises and reduce police use of force. Find information on LETAC meetings and recommendations at coloradosprings.gov/letac.
Colorado Spring Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services wants to learn how services and access can be improved. Community members participating in the short online survey (tinyurl.com/CS-Parks-surv) through July 30 can win one of eight family four-packs to visit the Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center. Winners are announced every Monday and Friday in July.
Colorado College announced July 7 that Mary Ann Schwartz Graffeo has been hired as vice president for advancement. Graffeo previously served as senior associate dean of advancement at the University of Southern California Viterbi School of Engineering.