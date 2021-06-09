Downtown Ventures, a charitable nonprofit affiliate of Downtown Partnership dedicated to the arts and historic preservation, has made a commitment to purchase “Iscariot,” by Trace O’Connor of Fort Collins. The purchase is made possible through the Judy Noyes Memorial Purchase Fund, donors to Indy Give! and ongoing fundraising; it will remain in place at 218 W. Colorado Ave. “‘Iscariot’ is a realization of various recycled ferrous materials such as galvanized steel light poles, plate steel and electrical conduit,” O’Conner says on his website. “Her lines are both figurative and abstract, recognizable and alien.”
Crews will begin work this summer to widen South Academy Boulevard from two lanes in each direction to three lanes in each direction. The work will also aim to improve bridges that cross Fountain Creek. The South Academy Boulevard Efficiency and Resiliency Improvement Project is expected to be completed in summer 2023.
The Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions Staff are currently taking public comment for consideration in the development of their preliminary plans. As directed by the redistricting commissions, staff will consider comments submitted through the following dates: Congressional redistricting-June 13/Legislative redistricting-June 18. Comments may be submitted at.colorado.gov/public_comments/new.
The city of Colorado Springs is launching a corridor study along Platte Avenue between I-25 and North Powers Boulevard. Platte Avenue is a ConnectCOS community corridor and has been identified as a priority corridor for further analysis. For more information, visit coloradosprings.gov/project/connectcos.
The city of Manitou Springs has lifted its Emergency Order Concerning the Use of Face Coverings. Face coverings are no longer required within local businesses and outside while within 6 feet of others. The city will continue to follow the state’s guidelines and mandates, a news release said.