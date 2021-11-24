Frigid nights haven’t deterred a few diehards from getting in a little ice time at Skate in the Park at Acacia Park, presented by the Downtown Partnership. The temporary ice rink will be open through Jan. 31 but will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Featured events include opportunities to skate with members of the Colorado College Tigers hockey team from 1-3 p.m. on Nov. 26. Team USA Olympic figure skaters will hit the ice from 10:30 to noon on Dec. 19. Denver Broncos fans are encouraged to wear blue and orange Dec. 12 and Jan. 9, for $1 off admission. Tickets are $10, which includes skate rental. Children 4 years and younger skate free with a paid adult. The full schedule of skate times and events can be found at DowntownCS.com/skate.
Broadmoor Community Church was to present a $20,000 check Nov. 22 to Westside CARES, the fruits of the church’s challenge to the nonprofit’s 23 supporting faith communities and the general community to donate during the financially challenging time of COVID-19.
Arapahoe, Adams, Boulder and Jefferson counties, along with the City and County of Denver and the City and County of Broomfield, adopted new COVID-19 protocols on Nov. 19 to prevent superspreader events. They require everyone be vaccinated at indoor, unseated events with more than 500 people. Meantime, El Paso County commissioners said through a spokesperson that they “have not supported mandates in any form.” El Paso County has the most cases (106,489) and deaths (1,167) in the state.
Pikes Peak Community College’s bachelor of science in nursing program cleared the final hurdle for accreditation on Nov. 12 when the board of the commission on Collegiate Nursing Education said the program is fully credited. The first cohort graduated in May, and the accreditation will be retroactive to February 2021.
Former Republican state representative Lang Sias has announced his campaign for state treasurer, challenging Democrat incumbent Dave Young. Sias won a vacancy appointment to the State Legislature in 2015, was reelected by Jefferson County voters in 2016, and was selected as the lieutenant governor candidate in 2018 on the Walker Stapleton ticket. I’m going to provide some common-sense balance on economic and fiscal issues,” Sias told The Colorado Sun last week.