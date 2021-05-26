Celebrate the 50th anniversary of El Paso County Parks with activities planned ranging from a hike series to treasure hunts.
“50K for 50 Years” is a series of hikes covering 50 kilometers of trails in seven parks across the county. Register to participate at communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years. Or you can go it alone, but county officials urge residents to photograph their experiences and share on social media using the hashtag #EPCParks50Years.
The county’s nature centers will host hunts for wooden coins that can be traded for 50th Parks Anniversary water bottles. Take part on July 24 at Fountain Creek Nature Center and Aug. 7 at Bear Creek Nature Center
“I encourage citizens to get outside and explore, engage, and celebrate our unique and beautiful parks, trails, open spaces, and nature centers,” El Paso County Commission Chair Stan VanderWerf said in a release.
Check out the details of all slated events at elpasocountyparks.com.