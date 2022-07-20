A few dozen people showed up to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Downtown last week to protest sheriff candidate and current El Paso County Undersheriff Joe Roybal, who has been accused of bribery in order to obtain signatures to qualify him for the recent primary elections, which Roybal won. A video shows Roybal and local firearms retailer Mel Bernstein, also known as Dragonman, during a February event at Dragonman’s Shooting Range. At that event, Bernstein offered a $5 discount in exchange for signatures. A state statute bars giving gifts in exchange for signatures and the issue is under investigation.
Colorado gubernatorial candidates, incumbent Democrat Jared Polis and challenger Republican Heidi Ganahl, have agreed to one debate. To be hosted by CBS4 and The Colorado Sun, it would take place in October, according to Colorado Politics. Plans for other debates are pending.
Fort Carson unveiled its long-awaited Intrepid Spirit Center on July 13. Funded by money raised through the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund, it cost $13 million and is equipped with the latest in brain technology and treatment facilities.
A “Behavioral Health Incentive” program aims to provide financial incentives to rural and low-income students to obtain credentials in certain behavioral health programs, according to the Colorado Department of Higher Education (CDHE). The program, implemented by SB21-137 and paid for by American Rescue Plan Act funds, will cover an eligible student’s tuition in approved programs at universities around the state, including the Master of Social Work program at the UCCS. More information can be found on the “Behavioral Health Incentive” page on the CDHE’s website.
Two recreational marijuana measures, one to allow sales and another to impose a 5 percent sales tax and direct money to mental health services, public safety and PTSD programs for veterans, will appear on the Nov. 8 election ballot in Colorado Springs.
Legendary Denver Broncos football star Randy Gradishar pushes Braxton Hankins past Mercedes-Benz of Colorado Springs on Automotive Drive while walking with Braxton’s mother, Britney Hankins, as part of Jim Hickey’s Cancer Walk. Hickey paired up with Phil Long Dealerships to help raise money, support and awareness for Braxton, 2, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Beginning at the dealership, Hickey, also a cancer survivor, walked past all Phil Long Dealerships before making the trek to Aurora to bring awareness and relief to families and kids battling cancer. Hickey has walked more than 8,500 miles the last seven years to help fight cancer.