Steam rises from a damaged portion of Walter Drake Power Plant days after the Dec. 15 windstorm blasted Colorado Springs and the region. Colorado Springs Utilities estimated that 47,000 customers were impacted by the storm. Many experienced power outages lasting several days. According to CSU, 97 utility poles, including five transmission poles, were destroyed. Downtown Colorado Springs and the Old North End were hit particularly hard. Dozens of trees lay toppled across streets and on homes and other structures. Colorado Springs Utilities acknowledged some of their facilities suffered damage, but no final assessment had been determined as of the Indy’s presstime.
Gov. Jared Polis announced on Dec. 20 that he had appointed Pueblo native and Colorado Springs businessman Ken Montera to the CU Board of Regents for the 5th Congressional District. He also appointed Nick Ragain, president of the Switchbacks soccer team, to the Colorado Tourism Board.
The Give! Campaign, the nonprofit arm of Colorado Publishing House, the parent company of the Indy, is extending its deadline for giving opportunities for local nonprofits through Jan. 3, 2022. Find more information at indygive.com.
El Paso County Public Health announced Dec. 21 that a fully vaccinated and boosted man in his 40s represented the first identified case of the Omicron COVID-19 strain in the county. The man reported mild symptoms and has completed quarantine. He had traveled domestically after his exposure.
According to data from move.org, Colorado ranked fifth as the most moved-to state in 2021. The most moved-to was Florida. Colorado also ranked seventh in states people moved away from, with California being No. 1 on the most moved-from list.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved more than $16.43 million in additional Public Assistance funding for the COVID-19 response in Colorado. The money was made available under a major disaster declaration issued March 28, 2020. FEMA has provided more than $1.6 billion for Colorado’s COVID-19 response to date.
