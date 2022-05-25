It was a wild weather weekend in El Paso County. Saturday began wet and rainy before snow moved in, creating a winter-like scene by the end of the day. The rare, late-spring snowstorm walloped the Pikes Peak region, dumping about a foot of wet snow in Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs and more than that in some parts of the county. The storm caused power outages and broke trees throughout the city.
The El Paso County and Colorado Springs Vaccine Consortium — spearheaded by El Paso County Public Health — has been recognized with a 2022 Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties, which honors innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents. EPCPH brought together partners from public health, health care, pharmacies, military and elected and municipal leadership to make COVID vaccines available to all residents. This approach coordinated more than 100 locations across the county and more than 30 providers offering vaccines. The consortium administered more than 1.1 million doses and vaccinated 71.8 percent of eligible El Paso County residents.
Last week at Pikes Peak International Raceway a groundbreaking technology was publicly demonstrated for the first time when Aldana Zuniga, a quadriplegic, drove a NASCAR racecar around the track. A brain machine interface, or BMI, was implanted in Zuniga’s brain, allowing him to control the car with his mind. The technology was jointly created by Falci Adaptive Motorsports and the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, and shows the possibilities for other disabled people to potentially control various technologies using only their thoughts.
A panel of three judges on the 10th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals heard oral arguments last week in a case regarding a person’s right to record police officers performing their duties in public. While multiple federal appeals courts have contended that this right is protected by the First Amendment, it is a right that the state of Colorado has not yet recognized.
The Colorado Department of Law has filed felony charges of theft and cybercrime against Martha Sunderland for submitting fraudulent Medicaid claims. The department’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit discovered that from August 2017 to February 2021, the Colorado Springs resident was reimbursed for pre-bariatric surgery mental health assessments which were never provided — a total value of $240,000. Sutherland, an operator for Front Range Mental Health and Summit Assessments, was arrested on April 28. Suspected Medicaid fraud can be reported by calling 720-508-6696 or visiting coag.gov/file-complaint/medicaid.
Tanvi Lad, compost operations manager with Food to Power, a nonprofit dedicated to hunger relief, helps guide a painted shipping container into place at its outdoor garden on South Institute Street. Food to Power has a greenhouse and demonstration garden and serves as a community gathering space. The nonprofit partners with several local community organizations that help plant and maintain the garden, and the group’s Food System Leadership for Youth (FLY) project offers paid internships to 15- to 18-year-olds.