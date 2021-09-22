Community members celebrated the newly renovated Leon Young Pavilion this weekend in South Shooks Run Park near Fountain Boulevard and South Corona Street. Hillside neighborhood residents provided input and voted on three options for a memorial at the park in honor of Leon Young, the first and only African American mayor of Colorado Springs. Residents filled the park to celebrate Young’s legacy with dance, live entertainment, food, games and activities, including a performance by dancers from Colorado Springs Genesis Church of the Nazarene.
Gov. Jared Polis and his longtime partner, Marlon Reis, were wed Sept. 15 in a traditional Jewish ceremony surrounded by close family and friends.
The League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region will host an “educational discussion” called “Civics Education: Is Critical Race Theory a Factor?” at 1 p.m. on Sept. 25 at MacLaren Hall at Knights of Columbus Hall, Penrose Library, 20 W. Pikes Peak Ave. CRT is an advanced theory that explores systemic racism within society over hundreds of years.
El Paso County Parks, comprising 8,000 acres, wants feedback to better understand residents’ usage and needs. Residents are invited to take part in a survey at epcounty
Colorado Springs Airport announced Sept. 15 that Frontier Airlines will begin nonstop service to Orlando, Florida, in November. Flights will operate Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
Bustang is resuming its commuter route between Colorado Springs, Monument and the Denver Technological Center. The route will run four times each weekday and a one-way fare from El Paso County is $9. Visit ridebustang.com for more info.