During the COS 150 celebration Downtown on July 31, activists from the Chinook Center and the Democratic Socialists of America organized a “March for Housing” to address the affordable housing crisis in Colorado Springs. Four march participants were arrested for blocking traffic and interference. According to Colorado Springs Police, “Officers also gave several verbal warnings before any arrests were made.” The march blocked one lane of traffic.
Briargate residents will likely see a ballot measure in the Nov. 2 election seeking to put all properties in a special improvement district in a newly formed district to achieve tax equity. Some property owners have been excluded from the district for years.
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is seeking applicants for its Citizens Academy that begins in early September. Deadline for applications is Aug. 20. Email LaurieThomas@elpasoco.com for information.
Indy senior reporter Pam Zubeck was a finalist in the Association of Alternative News Media’s investigative reporting contest for her story, “Side Hustle,” which ran March 10, 2020, about Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell’s side investigations business.
Attorney General Phil Weiser has settled a consumer case against CenturyLink for deceptively overcharging customers. The company paid $1.7 million directly to customers for billing errors and $6.775 million to the state, which is sending the money to customers caught in the deception.
Dick Lamm, a Democrat who served as Colorado’s governor from 1975 to 1987, died July 29. He was 85.