The newly completed mural on the back wall of the Colorado Springs Police Department Operations Center is now the largest in the city. Featuring the word “community” and a CSPD badge, it was painted by local artist Paes 164, who reached out to the police department after noticing the blank space. Also a freehand tattoo artist, Paes 164’s work can be seen throughout the Knob Hill Urban Arts District and on the walls of businesses all over Colorado Springs.
Angelique Fantastique was one of the performers at Pride: Inside and Out at the Hillside Community Center on June 4, presented by Inside Out Youth Services. Their performance was one of several at the event, which also included two drag shows, poetry workshops, a poetry open mic and community art projects with Jeresneyka “Rizzo” Rose. At the Queer Prom that evening, some attendees called it “a haven” for LGBTQIA+ kids. “Being able to build kids into stronger young adults is an unspeakably huge opportunity,” says Susan Peiffer, IOYS programs manager.
Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services reported a rockslide in the Red Rock Canyon Open Space; the Section 16 loop is closed for the foreseeable future. Rangers reported trailer-sized boulders tumbled hundreds of feet last week, creating an estimated 75-foot-wide gash in the forest, destroying a footbridge and blocking the trail. It’s believed the slide was caused by recent extreme weather events. The U.S. Forest Service is coordinating with specialists to assess additional safety hazards on the trail. The trail may be rerouted if slide risks persist.
Golden’s Andrea Sansone set a new record on the Manitou Incline for most ascents in a 24-hour period by a woman, making a total of 19 trips up the trail. The brutally steep Incline gains over 2,000 feet in a little less than 1 mile; Sansone traveled nearly 36 miles. Every year, around 180,000 climbers attempt to summit the Incline.
Gov. Jared Polis signed into law last week a landmark bill making Colorado the first state to ban anonymous sperm and egg donations. Starting in 2025 egg and sperm banks, as well as fertility clinics, must ensure that no single donor is used for more than 25 families. Donors must also be 21 years of age and must provide their medical records to clinics.
Amid the latest COVID surge, case numbers could be 30 times higher than indicated by data released by public health agencies. A MedRxiv New York City survey found about one in five New Yorkers likely had COVID in a two-week period between April 23 and May 8 — much higher than official counts, according to The Guardian. An author of the study told The Guardian that though the study focused on New York, these findings may be true throughout the rest of the country, or possibly worse where people don’t have the same access to testing as New Yorkers.