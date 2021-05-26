A dilapidated house at 1326 W. Kiowa Street was razed May 17 by the city due to unsafe conditions. The house was owned by anti-tax activist Douglas Bruce, who sold it a few years ago but is trying to foreclose due to nonpayment on the loan, The Gazette reported.
The intersection of Constitution Avenue and Paseo Road will be closed to traffic from May 27 until late August for bridge maintenance. Detours will be in place and commuters are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.
Bustang added service to its existing routes on May 23. These routes will now include two additional round trips Monday through Friday on the North Line between Fort Collins and Denver, two additional round trips Monday through Friday on the South Line between Colorado Springs and Denver, and three additional round trips on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays on the West Line that connects Grand Junction, Denver, Glenwood Springs and Vail. Face masks are required for both passengers and drivers.
The free online reservation system for the Manitou Incline, which began last year, is still in place through a memorandum of understanding between the cities of Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs. Hikers must show proof of their reservation, plus proof of parking to an on-site attendant. Visit ColoradoSprings.gov/Incline to make a reservation up to one week in advance.
The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region and Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers have announced a new partnership that lets residents provide anonymous information on suspected animal cruelty directly to PPACS. Visit coloradohumane.org for more info.
Crystal Creek Reservoir on Pikes Peak’s north slope has been drawn down to prepare for major maintenance and repairs starting in June. The work, including resurfacing of the dam’s unique steel face, won’t be finished until December. Stay up to date on the project at csu.org/Pages/CrystalReservoirWork.aspx.