The Mars rover Perseverance landed on the red planet Feb. 18, signaling the success of one of the most complicated missions undertaken by NASA to date. The rover is expected to retrieve samples from the planet’s surface. Tom Zelibor, CEO of Space Foundation, which is headquartered in Colorado Springs, said in a news release, “Going to Mars and expanding our presence in the Universe is no small task, and this incredible demonstration of teamwork between public, private and research sectors further proves that when we work together, we can accomplish the seemingly impossible.”
Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian Boatright vowed Feb. 18 to address wrongdoing among the judiciary through an independent investigation into claims of sexual harassment, sex discrimination and more that came to light through reporting by The Denver Post and The Gazette.
According to a memo released Feb. 19, the Defense Department’s inspector general will investigate how the Air Force decided U.S. Space Command should move its headquarters from Colorado to Alabama. State and local officials have questioned the decision, some calling it politically motivated, since it was announced in late January.
Pikes Peak Community College has earned the 2021-22 Military Friendly School bronze designation for the third year in a row for the support it provides military-affiliated students.
Peak Vista will open a new health center on the corner of S. Tejon Street and E. Las Vegas Street in 2022 that will provide medical, dental and behavioral health and care coordination services. The center’s design is expected to be finalized this spring.
Manitou Springs City Council unanimously approved a resolution proclaiming the second Monday in October Indigenous Peoples’ Day in acknowledgement that the city was built on land of the Ute, Cheyenne and Arapahoe people.