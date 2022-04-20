A procession of law enforcement vehicles from as far away as Douglas County accompanied the body of Jinx, a Sheriff’s K9, from north Colorado Springs to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office building in Downtown Colorado Springs April 12. Dozens of people lined the streets to honor the fallen animal. The K9 officer and an armed suspect died in a Manitou Springs shooting. According to a Colorado Springs Police Department news release, officers with the Manitou Springs Police Department and deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business in the 900 block of Manitou Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. April 11 following a report of a person menacing others with a firearm. The suspect fired at least one round at law enforcement personnel who returned fire, striking the suspect, who died at the scene. The K9 officer was shot and killed during the exchange. The involved officers and deputies have been placed on administrative leave.
House Bill 22-1355, which would reduce plastic packaging and promote recycling in Colorado, passed out of committee last week.
Republicans’ lawsuit seeking to overturn Colorado’s open primary system was dismissed on April 11. The lawsuit was filed by attorneys who have attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said voters support being able to vote in the primary of their choice, even if they are unaffiliated.
Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado will have a new president and CEO starting this summer. Nathan Springer, a 23-year military veteran and the former Garrison Commander of Fort Carson, will take over both positions on July 25. Each year, Care and Share provides over 20 million free meals, across 31 counties, via its network of 273 food pantries and meal programs.
Steve Klaffky has been selected as the new interim county attorney for El Paso County, following a unanimous vote of the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday, April 12. He previously served as the chief deputy county attorney for the Civil Division. In order to avoid any conflicts of interest, Klaffky will not apply when the board posts the job for the permanent position. He will receive a salary of $161,469.
A blossoming apricot tree in Manitou Springs became a busy spot for dozens of bees emerging from their winter slumber to embrace spring last week. The bees were an important reminder of the fragility of nature, with Earth Day right around the corner. Events in the area will commemorate Earth Day on Friday and through the weekend, including music and tree planting at Flying Pig Farm in Manitou Springs on Friday, April 22, 4-7 p.m. and planting bushes and grass seed in Red Rock Canyon Open Space, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.