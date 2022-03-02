Let the good times roll! After a two-year COVID-induced hiatus, Carnivale returned to Manitou Springs on Saturday. Hundreds of people and partiers lined both sides of Manitou Avenue to watch the colorful and vibrant parade amble toward the western end of town.
The sounds and smells of New Orleans wafted through the air. Earlier in the day, Soda Springs Park was jammed with foodies standing in multiple lines waiting for a spoonful of delicious filé gumbo during the Mumbo Jumbo Gumbo Cook-off. The competition attracts amateur and professional cooks to share their take on the Mardi Gras-inspired Cajun staple dish.
A measure that would legalize recreational pot in Colorado Springs was to have its final review by the Independent Review Committee on Feb. 28, after which it will be set for analysis by the city’s Title Board.
El Paso County sheriff’s candidate Karl Dent withdrew from the race, citing his difficulty in becoming certified by the Peace Officers Standards and Training board due to a prior criminal conviction, The Gazette reported.
The state Transportation Department announced a project for upgrading Highway 115 near Penrose that will include installing new traffic signals and pedestrian crossings to improve safety. Work is to be finished this summer.
The city of Colorado Springs will refund $15 million in taxes collected above Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights limits by crediting residential and commercial Colorado Springs Utilities electric bills. The $68 refunds will be distributed in March ($35) and May ($33). Another $2.5 million in property taxes exceeded TABOR limits and will be refunded on 2022 property tax bills.
A 27-foot-long hot dog, also known as the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, drove through a snowy and nearly frozen downtown Colorado Springs last week. The iconic vehicle spent several days in the area visiting three King Soopers stores as part of its national tour. Drivers, known as Hotdoggers, allowed fans to check out the inside. The first Wienermobile hit the streets in 1936.