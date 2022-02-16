Species from present and past collided recently when a flock of wild turkeys killed time by wandering around a giant green dinosaur near Highway 24 in Manitou Springs. The rather large flock of turkeys has been wandering the busy streets on and near Manitou Avenue, slowing down traffic and frequently bringing vehicles to a stop while crossing the road. The big birds are not an uncommon sight in the area and are often seen in the Crystal Hills neighborhood, occasionally loitering around local businesses.
Former Colorado Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo, who resigned to take a job at the Pentagon, was replaced with Stephen Fenberg, D-Boulder.
El Paso County’s Department of Public Works has launched a monthly newsletter to convey information on projects. Called The Roadway, the January issue can be found at tinyurl.com/epco-pw-road.
The city of Colorado Springs has proposed adding a new section to the city code to codify police and fire impact fees for new development, redevelopment and developed property that’s annexed into the city. The new proposed fees would sharply increase under the plan, which creates categories of fees based on types and intensity of land use.
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters released a statement on Feb. 14 announcing her intent to run for Colorado secretary of state. Jena Griswold, the current secretary of state, recently filed a lawsuit against Peters to remove her as the designated election official — which would prevent her from overseeing the 2022 elections. Griswold responded to the news of Peters’ run in a statement: “Tina Peters is unfit to be Secretary of State and a danger to Colorado elections. Peters compromised voting equipment to try to prove conspiracies, costing Mesa County taxpayers nearly one million dollars. She works with election deniers, spreads lies about elections, was removed from overseeing the 2021 Mesa County election, and is under criminal investigation by a grand jury. Colorado needs a Secretary of State who will uphold the will of the people; not one who embraces conspiracies and risks Coloradans’ right to vote.”
On Feb. 10, Peters turned herself in to authorities at the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. There was an arrest warrant out for Peters, who now faces charges of obstructing a peace officer and obstructing government operations, both misdemeanors. The new charges stem from an incident on Feb. 8, when Peters was arrested at a bagel shop and then released on the scene. A video of the incident appears to show Peters attempting to kick a police officer. Peters was released on a $500 bond.
Students from Colorado Springs School District 11’s Wilson Elementary School presented Springs Rescue Mission [SRM] with a check for $600. Wilson’s student council teacher, Ilka Andino, says, “These students, many of whom have families who struggle to make ends meet, came together to raise this money and give to those in need in our community. They want to make a difference.” Representatives from SRM explained to the students how grateful the Mission was and just how many people the money will eventually help. The students raised the money by selling candy canes.