Dozens stood shoulder to shoulder Saturday creating a sea of blue and yellow in Acacia Park in Downtown Colorado Springs. The gathering showed support for the Ukrainian people following Russia’s unprovoked invasion of their country. Signs denouncing Russian President Vladimir Putin and the bloody conflict were everywhere while the Ukrainian national anthem filled the air. Drivers passing by honked their horns to show support for the demonstrators. Russian military forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and there’s no end in sight to the deadly conflict. Demonstrations in support of Ukraine have popped up all over the country and world, including in Russia, where thousands of protesters have been arrested.
The Colorado Springs mayor’s race, to be decided in April 2023, widened when Longinos Gonzalez Jr. joined the race on March 2. Wayne Williams and Darryl Glenn also are running. All are former El Paso County commissioners. Mayor John Suthers can’t run for a third four-year term due to term limits. Meantime, eight-term Congressman Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs, successfully petitioned onto the June 28 primary ballot where he might face multiple
contenders.
Senate Bill 22-139, introduced last month in the Colorado Legislature, would add Juneteenth to the calendar of state holidays starting this year. The bill is slated for discussion March 15 in the State, Veterans, & Military Affairs Committee. Juneteenth, which commemorates notification in Texas in 1865 that Black people had been freed in 1863, is already observed by the federal government and many businesses.
The Colorado State Forest Service has published a worrisome annual evaluation of the health of Colorado’s forests for 2021, detailing how years of dry conditions are endangering the state’s forests — putting them at heightened risk for disease, wildfires and harmful insect infestations. Spruce beetles in particular infested over 53,000 acres of forest in 2021. The CSFS emphasized the necessity of reducing the potential for wildfires via forest management, while also better preparing communities to deal with the inevitability of more frequent fires.
Tyler Carter, a Paralympic skier from Colorado Springs, was selected as a flagbearer for the opening ceremony of the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, China. Carter participated in the opening ceremony in Beijing on March 4. A veteran of the 2014 Sochi and the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, Carter has hinted this Paralympics will be his last. “...I don’t even know if I can articulate how much this means to me. I’ve given everything to alpine skiing, striving to bring positivity and better the Paralympic movement. … This is a privilege I don’t take lightly and am forever grateful to my fellow Team USA athletes for this opportunity,” Carter wrote in a Facebook message.
Pikes Peak Avenue Cultural Corridor banners, showcasing influential women in Colorado Springs, line the avenue in recognition of Women’s History Month. The women were selected in partnership with the Pioneers Museum and other entities. The selectees reflect a sense of cultural diversity that has impacted many in the region. Banners feature several influential local women including Vera Gang Scott, Bee Vradenburg and Marge Vasquez.